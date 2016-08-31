Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 31 August 2016 12:10 CET

Agent Oliver Arthur's client Nigerian Umar Sadiq undergoing Bologna medical

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq, who is managed by Ghanaian agent Oliver Arthur, is undergoing medical at Bologna ahead of a loan move.

The 19-year-old played six matches for AS Roma last season and scored two goals.

But he is not guaranteed game time this term under Luciano Spalletti.

Sadiq was a member of the Nigeria Olympic team which won bronze in Rio this month.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Agood name is better than fine perfume, and the day of death better than the day of birth.
By: osagefo Nana Addo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img