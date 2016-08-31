Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 31 August 2016 12:10 CET

Agent Oliver Arthur's client Nigerian Umar Sadiq undergoing Bologna medical

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq, who is managed by Ghanaian agent Oliver Arthur, is undergoing medical at Bologna ahead of a loan move.

The 19-year-old played six matches for AS Roma last season and scored two goals.

But he is not guaranteed game time this term under Luciano Spalletti.

Sadiq was a member of the Nigeria Olympic team which won bronze in Rio this month.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

