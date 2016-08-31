Alhassan Wakaso to remain at Rio Ave this season, Portuguese side determined not to sell

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso will remain at Portuguese top-tier side Rio Ave despite attracting interest from some of Europe's top sides.

The 24-year-old is the younger brother of Mubarak Wakaso and had a monstrous season with the Green and white side last season.

Reports were that he was set to move from Rio Ave to Espanyol but the Portuguese side have shown tremendous desire to hold on to their priced asset.

Turkish side Istanbul BB, Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala and Spanish side Espanyol were all interested in signing the holding midfielder according to reports in Portugal.

Wakaso has featured in all the league games for the Rio Ave this season and the club will want to hold on to the midfielder at least for another season.

His contract will run out at the end of the season but Rio Ave however risk losing him for free.

