Bechem Utd. Dangle ¢5,000

Players of Bechem United will be ¢5,000 richer should they overcome Okwawu United in their FA Cup final this Sunday in Cape Coast.

Club president Kingsley Owusu Achau told this writer that the financial package seeks to empower the already motivated players to do away with complacency.

He said at his Adabraka office yesterday that their 3-1 thrashing of league contenders Hearts has been the driving force ahead of the game.

And responding to what has accounted for the club’s recent stellar showing, he attributed it the entire team’s resolve to compliment the efforts of the president.

” We are ready for the final, we have promised each player ¢5,000 as winning bonus, I know and confident that they will repeat the Hearts dose. Skipper of the side Issah Adamu has pledged to deliver.”

“I think the coach also deserves commendation, he has now found his rhythm and know the players better now.”

Bechem, lying seventh on the league log have been impressive lately, going past four games unbeaten.

Paying glowing tribute to Alfred Azumah Nelson, he pointed out that the team has come far to let go the opportunity of lifting the silverware and consequently go to Africa.

By: Kofi Owusu Aduonum