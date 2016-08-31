Hill Club Hosts Mess Tennis …In Fetu Afahye Tourney

ACP Adusah Poku of Mess Tennis, preparing for the Fetu Afahye Tournament



THE HILL Tennis Club at Cape Coast will host 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club from Kumasi in a tricky tennis contest, dubbed 'Fetu Afahye Tournament', this weekend.

The tournament would kick-start from September 2nd to 4th and the two combatants would compete in men and ladies doubles and singles, and mixed doubles.

Hill Club, in July this year, was humbled by Mess Tennis which was played in Kumasi.

The home team would therefore count on home support to defeat Mess Tennis, who have hit top form in recent times and recorded significant wins over their opponents.

Mess Tennis President, Samuel Ampadu-Kyei aka 'Kyikyiss', said his club would parade the crème-de-la-crème tennis stars in their club so as to repeat the dose on Hill Club.

He, however, admitted that Hill Club would not be an easy nut to crack, especially in their own backyard, saying the home team would definitely feature talented tennis stars.

Aside the competition on the court, Kyikyiss said the tournament would also help to deepen the bond of friendship between the two clubs.

Mess Tennis team would include ACP Adusah Poku, Kofi Affum Baffoe, Henry Akwaboah, Samuel Ampadu-Kyei, Nana Attakora, Kwasi Dekyi, Francis Marshall, Nana Osei Nsiah Ababio, Peprah Sarpong and Salifu Seidu Abebe.

The rest are Alex Yeboah Asuamah, Ernest Antwi, Kwame Asare, James Osei Kwarteng, Anthony Wularu, Capt. G.G. Klu Amereka, Brig. Gen. Joseph Adu Boampong and Yaw Nimo Baffour.

Also making the trip to Cape Coast are Nii Kwei Kussachin, Kwadwo Kyei, Maxwell Owusu, Dr. Alexis Nane Beifuba, Eric Asante, Richard Torku, Dr. Abraham Adjei Oppong, Samuel Taylor, Robert Tetteh and Dr. Kojo Ansah.

The Mess ladies team is made up of Dzifa Ahorlu, Lydia Maysel Oduro, Paulina Asemiteng, Charlotte Nyamekye, Mrs. Peggy Oppong Bawuah, Brenda Sutinga, Brenda Bangdome.

The Hill Club team also comprised of Ben Nartey, Frank Koufie (Chairman), Eduam Acquah, Jerry Atakpa, Tony Abban, Tony Annan, Rev Kwesi Essel, Dr. Aaron Offei (Expe), Mike Krakue and Willy Agyekum.

Also in the home team are Kwesi Bondzi, Akwesi Buadu, Patrick Honey, Emma Alibah, Allan Crentsil, Dr. Kweku Odum, Dr. Paa Kow Otoo, Kojo Gabriel and Josephine Simons.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi.