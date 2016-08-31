All Set For GHASALC Games

The annual sports games for savings and loans companies in Ghana has been slated for September 10, at the Burma Camp Leisure Centre in Accra, organizers have announced.

This year's sports fiesta which is the 3rd edition promises to be more exciting with the announcement of uniCredit as the headline sponsor, says an official of the Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies (GHASALC).

The one-day event will witness financial heavyweights putting aside their usual suits and ties to battle for medals as they network and exchange ideas while having fun. Aside football, the other competitive games for this year's event include volleyball, sack race, scrabble, oware, draft, 100 meter dash and Jama competition.

Commenting on the games, the CEO of uniCredit, Samuel Sakyi- Hyde said “As a core business value, uniCredit believes that teamwork is the pillar of every business. Keeping fit is also important for business growth since good health enables the achievement of greater heights in every chosen field”.

The Executive Secretary of GHASALC, Eunice Brako Marfo, said “The first and second edition of the games had seen massive participation of association members and created a platform for members not only to network but to share ideas on ways to expand financial service accessibility to the unbanked and those who are underserved by commercial banks”.

Director of Global Media Alliance, Edwin Amankwah, expressed his company's support for the Savings and Loans sector saying, “Global Media Alliance is passionate about partnering businesses to expand, growing the savings and loans sector and developing the economy of Ghana and that was why we came up with these games.”

The 2016 Ghasalc Games is supported by; Opportunity Savings and Loans, Utrak Savings and Loans and First Allied Savings and Loans.

GHASALC is the umbrella body for all savings and loans companies in the country and it is aimed at building a solid platform to promote the interest of the sector.

From The Sports Desk