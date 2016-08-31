Black Stars: Ghana face Russia on Tuesday

Black Stars have lined up an international friendly with Russia on Tuesday in Moscow.

The international friendly is expected to offer Ghana the opportunity to prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which start in October and also enable Avram Grant to hand new players the chance to make a case for themselves.

GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi confirmed the game, after the Black Stars first training session on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

'We will play against Russia on Tuesday,' he told the media.

'Russia are the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They have lined up a friendly against the Black Stars, and we have confirmed our participation.'

Ghana will face Rwanda on Saturday in the final group game of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Gabon-Ghana have already booked their ticket to the continental showpiece.

