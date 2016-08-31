GFA: Nyantakyi, Afriyie resolve differences

Kwesi Nyantakyi and George Afriyie , the president and the vice president respectively of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have smoke the peace pipe.

The two topmost officials of the GFA have not been in good talking lately over issues over issues of trust.

There were reports that the GFA president had accused his lieutenant of aligning himself with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye who has a poor working relationship with the GFA.

George Afriyie, who wasn't happy with the issues gave a hint of his intention to quit from Ghana FA.

However, some senior football administrators on Tuesday at the Alisa Hotel acted as arbitrators to on the matter and have helped settled the issue amicably.

George Afriyie after the meeting said.

'Everything has been resolved. Even If there were any misunderstanding they have been resolved," he told Kessben FM.

