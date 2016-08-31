Andre Ayew's West Ham United renew record partnership deal with Betway



Andre Ayew's new club West Ham United have renewed record principal partnership deal with Betway.

The Club's original deal with Betway was agreed in February 2015, and thanks to the great success of the sponsorship agreement to date, both parties were keen to secure the significant extension.

Betway are one of the biggest players in the European betting, casino, poker and bingo markets, employing more than 1,000 people, and priding itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment.

This is expected to boost the activities of Betway Ghana, where their record signing Andre Ayew comes from.

The shirt deal is the seventh highest amongst Premier League clubs.

