Sports News | 31 August 2016

Ben Owu steps in as Medeama's interim coach in the absence of embattled Prince Owusu


Coach Ben Owu has taken temporal charge of Medeama following uncertainty surrounding the future of Prince Owusu, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The former Ghana Under-17 goalkeeper supervised the side's 2-0 win at Ebusua Dwarfs last Sunday.

The ex-King Faisal goalkeepers' trainer has assumed the role in the absence of technical director Augustine Evans Adotey.

Adotey is currently in charge of the country's Under-17 female team preparing for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

Owu is qualified coach as he holds a CAF Licence B certificate.

He previously worked as Medeama's goalkeepers' trainer.

