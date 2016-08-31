Medeama take on Hasaacas in outstanding Premier League fixture today
Medeama will host Sekondi Hasaacas in an outstanding Premier League fixture on Wednesday.
The Yellow and Mauves will jump to 5th on the table with a win over the Western regional neighbours.
The Tarkwa-based side managed a convincing 2-0 win Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast on the back of their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.
