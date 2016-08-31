Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 31 August 2016 10:40 CET

Medeama take on Hasaacas in outstanding Premier League fixture today


Medeama will host Sekondi Hasaacas in an outstanding Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

The Yellow and Mauves will jump to 5th on the table with a win over the Western regional neighbours.

The Tarkwa-based side managed a convincing 2-0 win Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast on the back of their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Medeama take on @sekondihasaacas in an outstanding Premier League fixture today at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park! pic.twitter.com/hP68OFHxg6

— MedeamaSC (@MedeamaSC) August 31, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

