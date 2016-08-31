Asante Kotoko turn 81 today; club plan short ceremony

Giants Asante Kotoko will celebrate their 81st anniversary in Kumasi on Wednesday, 31 August.

Nana Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI (Sylvester Asare), a former Chief Executive will chair the short ceremony which will take place at the club's secretariat.

"There will be a ceremony at our secretariat. We will have both past and present managers of the club in attendance. Past chairmen, management members, players and others have been invited to the occasion," the club's Operation Manager George Kennedy.

Kotoko were named Africa's Club of the Century and the most successful Ghanaian club with 22 league titles and nine FA Cup titles.

The Porcupine Warriors are also two-time African champions.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com