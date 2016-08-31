Medeama can mathematically clinch Ghana Premier League crown



Medeama can mathematically clinch their first Ghana Premier League crown if they negotiate their remaining five fixtures.

The Yellow and Mauves are 8th on the league table with 37 points but have two outstanding fixtures against Hasaacas and Berekum Chelsea at home.

Indeed the Tarkwa-based side will play four matches at home with their game against Hearts of Oak the only away fixture as the curtain to the season inches closer.

However, the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners must hope other result will go their way as they lurk to pounce on potential slips from Wa All Stars and Aduana Stars in the title race.

The side's participation in Africa inter-club competition appears to have taken a toll on the team with widespread believe the side could have clinched their first Premier League crown by now if the scenario was different.

Medeama will jump to 5th, just two points behind Hearts with a win over Hasaacas on Wednesday -ahead of home fixtures against Berekum Chelsea and Kotoko, an away fixture at Hearts and end the season at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park against Ashantigold.

