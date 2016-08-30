Golf: Amenyo, five others qualify as professional golfers

After two days of intensive golf drills at the Damang Golf Club, Mr Peter Amenyo from the Tema Country Golf Club emerged winner in the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of Ghana Qualifying School (Q-School).

He was joined by William Tawiah from Damang Golf Club, Emmanuel Ocansey also from Tema, Atiso Quarshie from the Tafo Golf Club in Koforidua, Richard Amponsah from Damang and Issah Adams from Obuasi Golf Club.

About 19 golfers turned up for this year's Q-School and after series of golfing drills including a written test, names mentioned above made the cut to qualify as professional golfers.

Speaking with in an interview with the media, an excited Peter Amenyo said 'becoming a pro was a dream come true and I will do my best to better my game so that I can also compete for Ghana in international tournaments.'

He commended his colleagues for the challenge they gave him and urged those who could not qualify not to give up.

Ghana's topmost professional golfer, Emos Korblah also advised the newly turned pros to be consistent in their game since that is the surest way to reach the top.

Director of Golf in Ghana, Mr Steve Wilson admitted that the standard of play by the golfers were not up to expectations but said with determination, they could make it because they have the potential.

'To be a good golfer, one has to train eight hours daily for six days so you see, the likes of world champions was not achieved in a day,' he said.

PGA of Ghana President, Mr BBK Ayivor also told the golfers to take a cue from their senior pros and learn from them to become great golfers in the future.

He emphasised that the PGA was not an employer but a welfare body for the professional golfers therefore the newly turned pros should take advantage of their new status to get busy with golf.

Mr Ayivor also acknowledged the support given by their sponsors including captain of the Damang Golf Club, Mr Pius Appiah Ayeh and other senior professionals from the PGA.

Vice President of the Ghana Golf Association (GGA), Mr Lee Mensah also reiterated on the need for golfers to be disciplined and called on the PGA to put in measures curb indiscipline golfers from the industry.

This year's edition of the PGA of Ghana Q-School was sponsored by Gold Fields Ghana, AllTerrain Services (ATS) Ghana and ZAFCO International.

Caption: The six newly turned professional golfers



