Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 30 August 2016 22:40 CET

Ghana's 2018 World Cup opponents Uganda draw with Kenya in friendly

Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifying opponents Uganda played out a 0-0 draw with Kenya on Tuesday in an international friendly.

The match lacked spark and according to reports Cranes striker Emmanuel Okwi had more tackles against Kenya captain Victor Wanyama in comparison to goal attempts.

Kenya troubled Uganda especially in the second stanza that also had several midfield battles between Tony Mawejje and Victor Wanyama, but nothing was seen in the final third of both ends. [Kawowo Sport]

Ghana will host Uganda on 03 October this year in the opening Group fixture.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Now there is only one thing we worship in Ghana and that's money. It dosen't matter how you get it. (SAID BY THE PRESIDENT JOHN ATTA FIIFI MILLS in his campaign in NEW YORK - CITY on the 23.03.2008)
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img