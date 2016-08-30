Ghana's 2018 World Cup opponents Uganda draw with Kenya in friendly

Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifying opponents Uganda played out a 0-0 draw with Kenya on Tuesday in an international friendly.

The match lacked spark and according to reports Cranes striker Emmanuel Okwi had more tackles against Kenya captain Victor Wanyama in comparison to goal attempts.

Kenya troubled Uganda especially in the second stanza that also had several midfield battles between Tony Mawejje and Victor Wanyama, but nothing was seen in the final third of both ends. [Kawowo Sport]

Ghana will host Uganda on 03 October this year in the opening Group fixture.

