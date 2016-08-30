Christian Atsu to delay Black Stars arrival for AFCON qualifier to complete Newcastle United loan switch

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has delayed his arrival for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda to seal his loan switch to Newcastle United from Chelsea.

The Ghana international has agreed a season loan to St James Park after been deemed surplus to requirement.

Atsu is reported to be undergoing a medical on Tyneside with the deal expected to be made permanent if he excels.

The current situation means, he will delay his arrival for the AFCON qualifier against the Amavubi in Accra on Saturday.

The former Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Malaga and Bournemouth loanee has 42 caps for Ghana.

