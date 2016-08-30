Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 30 August 2016 20:36 CET

Dauda Mohammed replaces injured Assifuah for Rwanda game

By MyJoyOnline

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Dauda Mohammed has received a late call-up in the Ghana squad to face Rwanda this Saturday in the final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Ghana U-20 captain replaces injured FC Sion striker Ebenezer Assifuah.

It will be his first senior national team call-up in his budding career.

Mohammed has been in fine form in the Ghana Premier League as the club’s top scorer with eight goals.

He becomes the second Ghana U20 player to get a call-up from Ghana coach Avram Grant for this final qualifier.

On-loan FC Twente midfielder Yaw Yeboah replaced injured Jeffery Schlupp.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Benedict Owusu

