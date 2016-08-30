Kevin-Prince Boateng: Black Stars striker handed one-match ban and fined

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has been handed a one-match ban and fined $3,000 by the Spanish Football Federation for displaying a message, after scoring in Las Palmas 5-1 victory over Granada on Sunday.

The 29-year-old former AC Milan striker scored his second goal for Las Palmas and showed a message of condolence to the affected victims of the earthquake in Italy while celebrating the goal.

However, his action has called for the punishment of the Football Authority in Spain, since it contravenes with article 91 which states: "The player who, during achievements or any other cause resulting from the vicissitudes of the game, showing a jersey that makes visible advertising, slogans, acronyms, anagrams or drawings, whatever they are and whatever the content or purpose of ' action will be punished as the perpetrator of a serious offense against co fined up to 3,000 Euros and a warning. "

Kevin Prince Boateng who has no regrets for his action has indicated that he would do it again when another opportunity presents itself.

"I would understand the penalty if there would have been advertising or a political message, but that was not the case. I will pay, but I would do it again," he said.

"This is a labor of love for me. Since they can also give me 6,000 euro fine. I hope they give it to the earthquake victims. "

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh