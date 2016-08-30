Kwesi Nyantakyi, George Afriyie smoke peace pipe

Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and Vice George Afriyie have watered down rumours of tension between them by sitting side-by-side to watch the first training session of the Black Stars.

Rumours were rife that the two do not see eye-to-eye with many reports claiming that the President is not happy with the vice for allegedly leaking information to the Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

The two who appeared good at each other laughed and exchanged warm word when the vice came toeet the presence of the President at the stadium.

The posture of the two and the pictorial relationship displayed did not show signs of displeasure between the two.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

