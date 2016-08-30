Hearts of Oak re-assign Sergio Traguil as U20 coach; Stephen Abugri sacked

Hearts of Oak have announced that Portuguese trainer Sergio Traguil has been re-assigned as the club's youth team coach.

Traguil, who replaced Kenichi Yatsuhashi two months ago, failed to guide the club to win this season's Ghana Premier League.

Hearts were hammered 3-1 at Bechem United last Sunday which saw fall six points behind leaders Wa All Stars in fourth place.

Assistant coach Yaw Preko has taken interim charge for the remaining three matches to the end of the season.

A club statement on Tuesday read: 'The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited wishes to inform the general sporting public especially its large followers that changes have been made inn the club's Technical department.

"To ensure that the Technical department receives the best boost, Yaw Preko has been tasked to take charge of the senior team whilst Sergio Traguil has been to his original position as the Under 20 (Auroras) head coach with immediate effect.

"As part of the restructuring exercise, the management has also arrived at a decision not to extend Stephen Abugri's contract which is expected to run out on 18th August, 2016.

"All Phobians have been reminded to continue to support the team to achieve its objectives."

