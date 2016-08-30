Angry Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan slams 'lies' over reported failed Reading medical



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has labeled as 'lies' claims that he failed a medical at English championship side Reading.

GetReading had claimed the 30-year-old move to the Royals had collapsed due to health concerns.

But it's emerging the circling rumour of the supposed failed medical are fake and untrue.

Apparently the Championship side wanted Gyan to skip next year's Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Gabon before a deal could be finalised - a proposal the iconic Ghana captain rejected flatly.

He appears to have a dig at Reading for creating a false and damaging impression about the whole episode.

Am proud of my Country, No one can stop me from serving my country.. Ghana made me who I am today.. pic.twitter.com/vBCtpQc9O4

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) August 30, 2016

Lies lies lies — Baby Jet App (@BabyJetApp) August 30, 2016

Reading risk losing the Shanghai SIPG attacker for a maximum of five weeks if he represent his nation at the continental showpiece in Gabon from January-February, 2017.

Gyan is on a hunt for a new club with reports suggesting he could sign for a Premier League side before the transfer window shut on Wednesday.

By Patrick Akoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com