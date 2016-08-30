Division Two League Zone III Week 13 Review: Miraculous corner lifts Lenient to Victory

Low scoring and riddled with draws, match day 13 was far from an ideal showing of the 2016 Greater Accra Regional Division Two Zone 3 League.

The matches signified the end of the first round, and although the lackluster displays were not an accurate indicator of the season, perhaps it was a fitting way to respectfully close one chapter as we optimistically look forward to the next.

Even though the teams weren't pushing forward with their usual tenacity or flare, there were still three teams that were able to make the most of the day.

Lenient FC benefited from a stroke of luck as a mighty gust of wind carried a corner kick up and over the head of a stunned and unsuspecting Golden Boys keeper to give them an encouraging 1-0 victory.

Great Farcos side stepped past Zein FC with a lone goal, while the dynamic wiz kids of Emmanuel FC slotted two past Powerlines.

Those matches were the only bright spots however in what was a very dark and gloomy day.

At the Tesano Police Depot Park the recently unfortunate Auroras FC added yet another tally to their string of bizarre results with a 5th consecutive nil-nil home draw.

Similarly, Accra Youth couldn't capitalize on their own home advantage as a stubborn Desert Warriors side frustrated them to a 1-1 stalemate.

Finally it was to no surprise that bottom dwellers Westland and Dawtex FC, who have been disappointing all season, played out a stale and visually unappealing 0-0 tie.

Hopefully these fixtures were just a slight speed bump in what will continue to be a most entertaining and fascinating season.

Match day 13's effect on the table

Don't hold your breath hoping for Emmanuel to be dethroned, for they don't look likely to ever relinquish their most cherished crown.

Dynasty sit a broad eight points back in 2nd, however Accra Youth are situated just one point behind them in 3rd.

Lenient somehow shot all way the way from 7th up to 4th, while Newtown Youth, Golden Boys, and FCM Maamobi round out the top half of the group in 5th, 6th, and 7th.

Great Farcos and Zein continue their back and forth shuffle in the middle of the pack with Farcos snagging 8th and Zein falling to 9th.

Auroras remain unmoved in 10th, while Desert Warriors, Westland, Dawtex, and Powerlines continue their miserable stays in the unpleasant bottom 4 positions.

Match Day 13 Results

Auroras FC 0-0 Dynasty FC

Westland FC 0-0 Dawtex FC

Great Farcos FC 1-0 Zein FC

Powerlines FC 0-2 Emmanuel FC

Lenient FC 1-0 Golden Boys FC

Accra Youth SC 1-1 Desert Warriors FC

By Matthew Fisher Email: [email protected]

