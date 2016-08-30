Dauda Mohammed: Kotoko forward replaces Ebenezer Assifuah in Black Stars squad

Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed has been called to the Black Stars to replace injured Ebenezer Assifuah.

Assisfuah was initially part of Avram Grant's 23-man squad released last week but after picking an injury while playing for his Swiss club FC Sion he has been ruled out for the Saturday's Group H final AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Rwanda in Accra.

And Grant has swiftly responded by giving Kotoko young star's debut call up for the weekend's qualifier.

The Kumasi based club took to their official twitter handle to confirm Dauda's call up.

Congratulations to Dauda Mohammed for his call up to the Senior National team, Black Stars. #KAK #MoDauda https://t.co/HScBM5XT07 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

