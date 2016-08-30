Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 30 August 2016 19:40 CET

Dauda Mohammed: Kotoko forward replaces Ebenezer Assifuah in Black Stars squad

Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed has been called to the Black Stars to replace injured Ebenezer Assifuah.

Assisfuah was initially part of Avram Grant's 23-man squad released last week but after picking an injury while playing for his Swiss club FC Sion he has been ruled out for the Saturday's Group H final AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Rwanda in Accra.

And Grant has swiftly responded by giving Kotoko young star's debut call up for the weekend's qualifier.

The Kumasi based club took to their official twitter handle to confirm Dauda's call up.

Congratulations to Dauda Mohammed for his call up to the Senior National team, Black Stars. #KAK #MoDauda https://t.co/HScBM5XT07 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

ONCE A PROMINENT ALWAYS A SEDUCE
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img