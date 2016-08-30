Asamoah Gyan to delay arrival for 2017 AFCON qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will delay his arrival for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday.

Gyan, 30, is currently in England, where he is reported to have failed a medical at Championship side Reading.

The Shanghai SIPG attacker was seeking a loan move from the Chinese side after struggling with injuries since joining on a bumper contract.

Despite reports he will be fully fit in two months, the iconic skipper has been named in the squad by coach Avram Grant.

It's unclear if he will be passed fit for the clash with has been hugely characterized by in-fighting between the Ghana FA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Ghana have already qualified for the finals and Rwanda have been eliminated.

