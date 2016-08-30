Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 30 August 2016 19:40 CET

Asamoah Gyan to delay arrival for 2017 AFCON qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday


Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will delay his arrival for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday.

Gyan, 30, is currently in England, where he is reported to have failed a medical at Championship side Reading.

The Shanghai SIPG attacker was seeking a loan move from the Chinese side after struggling with injuries since joining on a bumper contract.

Despite reports he will be fully fit in two months, the iconic skipper has been named in the squad by coach Avram Grant.

It's unclear if he will be passed fit for the clash with has been hugely characterized by in-fighting between the Ghana FA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Ghana have already qualified for the finals and Rwanda have been eliminated.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The best time to plant a tree is 20years ago,Another best time is now
By: by balogun hamod tai
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img