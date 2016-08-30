Oops! Asamoah Gyan, other football stars who failed their medical

Football transfer is almost always the last hurdle for players who are seeking to move from one club to another. Most of the time, these players pass and make it seem like a routine formality they have to go through.

But there's been circumstances where deals have actually broke down because players failed their medical. Ghana international Asamoah Gyan is the latest victim of the no so common medical failures in football. But he's not alone. Other world stars have also failed their medical.

Here are top football stars whose transfer deals fell through because they failed their medical: Asamoah Gyan

play

Asamoah Gyan has failed his medical at English Championship club Reading FC.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh