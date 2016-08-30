Kevin Boateng handed one match ban, fined €3,000 for showing solidarity with Italy's earthquake victims during a Spanish League match



Kevin-Prince Boateng has been handed one-match suspension and fined â‚¬3,000 fine for showing touching solidarity with Italy's earthquake victims during Las Palma's 5-1 demolishing of Granada.

Spanish Football laws are quite clear on the matter with serious repercussions for players who openly show any form of prohibited messages during a league game.

His action, however commendable, would draw him a Spanish Federation fine, as it contravenes article 91 of its football rule book which states: "The player who, during achievements or any other cause resulting from the vicissitudes of the game, showing a jersey that makes visible advertising, slogans, acronyms, anagrams or drawings, whatever they are and whatever the content or purpose of ' action will be punished as the perpetrator of a serious offense against co fined up to 3,000 Euros and a warning. "

However, the Ghanaian outcast says he has no regrets over his commendable action.

"I would understand the penalty, if there would have been advertising or a political message, but that was not the case. I will pay, but I would do it again," he said

The former Schalke star wants his money to be used wisely in helping the earthquake victims.

"This is a labor of love for me. Since they can also give me 6,000 euro fine. I hope they give it to the earthquake victims. "

Boateng has hit the ground running since he joined the Spanish side from AC Milan.

He has scored two goals in the Spanish top-flight and excelled in his opening games.

