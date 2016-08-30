Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
30 August 2016

Medeama to make Prince Owusu decision 'in hours' as club decide embattled trainer's fate


Medeama are set to announce its decision on embattled coach Prince Owusu in the coming hours, with management locked up in a marathon meeting to decide his fate, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Owusu has come under mounting pressure from the fans following the side's exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Tema Youth trainer was prevented from training his squad last Friday, to escalate the volatile situation between himself and the aggrieved supporters.

The club is expected to issue a statement in the coming hours after Tuesday's top management meeting regarding the future of the popular talent spotter, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The former Khartoum SC assistant coach has left Tarkwa amid claims of fearing for his life.

He has told close associates he will not return to the club even though he has not officially informed his employers, GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding can reveal.

The technical acumen of Owusu has come under tight scrutiny since he replaced Swedish Tom Strand few months ago.

The aggrieved supporters have solely blamed him for their painful exit from Africa's inter-club competition, where the team missed out on qualification to the semi-final on head-to-head rule.

