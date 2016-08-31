Millennium Marathon 2016: The Official Route

The biggest sporting event in Ghana, the Millennium Marathon 2016 comes off this Saturday from the Black Star Square in Accra and back to the same point.

Ambassador Ashim Morton, brain behind the project revealed to the media the new official map and route that the runners will use for the 21k which has two cars at stake for both male and female Ghanaian winners with an impressive time.

He urged runners to report early before 6am when the whistle for runners to get ready will be blown and the great marathon Legend Haile Gabreselassie shoots the gun for takeoff.

“From Black Star Square to High Street to WATO Road to Kwame Nkrumah Avenue to Independence Avenue Road to37 Military Hospital Road to Elwak Stadium to Burma Camp Road to Trade Fair Road to Labadi Road to Black Star Square” said amb. Morton.

He assured of adequate security and pleaded with motorists to abide by instructions from the MTTU who will block the routes named in the map.

The six H2O water stops for the Millennium Marathon are Cocobod, Children’s Park, Burma Camp, Jokers and Osu Castle Junction.

The 21k Race is expected to be run by over 20,000 people, while the 5k Fun Race also called the Ambassadorial Run has some attractive prizes for corporate winners and students. There are special commemorative medals for the 3,000 participants.

WATS Ltd who provided the brand new two Peugeot cars, National Investment Bank (NIB), Quieroz Galvao, Ethiopia Airlines, Total Ghana, Inesfly, Krif Ghana, Puma, Daily Graphic and The Royal Bank are the sponsors for the Millennium Marathon.

Other sponsors are Goil, Papaye, Africa World Airline, Elite Sports, British Airways, Arton Drugs, Melcom, EIB Group, Broll Ghana and Movenpick Hotel.

The Accra Sports Stadium will host some of the international athletes from Colombia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, USA, Japan, Burkina Faso, Togo, Mexico, India and South Africa on Wednesday, August 31, 2016, where some experts will lecture on hints in running and winning.

The Millennium Marathon Organization has introduced a progressive tag line “Africa on the Run” which presents an agenda to give attention to a continental drive to support the United Nations “Sustainable Development Goals” SDG's in addition to the social issues facing Africa.

The theme for this year’s marathon “A RACE FOR HEALTH AND PEACE” highlights SDG’S Goals 3(Good health and Well being) and (Peace Justice and Strong Institutions). Through our regional marathon campaign, we are advocating and creating a platform to discuss and focus on the importance of these goals.