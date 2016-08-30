Ana Ferreira: Is this the hottest Black Stars WAG?

Footballers get a lot of attention from attractive women around the world. Ladies and girls who date these football players are popularly known as WAGs, which was coined by the British media. 'WAG' is an acronym for Wives and Girlfriends.

Not only do you get to play the sport you love in front of thousands of fans every week while getting paid obscene amounts of money, you also tend to attract some of the most beautiful women in the world.

play

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh