Sports News | 30 August 2016 15:55 CET

Asamoah Gyan: Black Stars captain says no one can stop him from serving Ghana

Asamoah Gyan , captain of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars has stated no one can stop him from serving his country.

Ghana is set to play Rwanda in the final game of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Sports Ministry in Ghana are suggesting that players from the local leagues should be used for the qualifier against Rwanda as Avram Grant's men have already booked a place in Gabon for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament. READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan fails Reading medical

The debate has been an ongoing one with the Sports Ministry refusing to pay the airfares for the players to travel from their respective clubs, saying the Ministry is cash-strapped.

play

Asamoah Gyan training with the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

