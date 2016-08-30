Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 30 August 2016 15:55 CET

Kotoko midfielder Stephen Nyarko heavily linked with Club Africain move


Kotoko midfielder Stephen Nyarko is reportedly closing in on a move to Tunisian side Club Africain.

Multiple reports in Ghana have claimed the former Wa All Stars enforcer could be heading to the North African country at the end of the season.

Nyarko has impressed since he joined the Porcupine Warriors from All Stars at the start of the season.

Medaia reports have suggested he will fly out of the country in the coming days to complete formalities with Tunisian powerhouse.

If the deal if concretized, he will join several Ghanaian players including Saddick Adams, Seidu Salifu, Prince Tagoe and goalkeeper Sammy Adjei who had stints with the side.

