Black Stars: Ghana to boycott 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) , Sannie Darra has hinted that Ghana might withdraw from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Senior Male National Football Team of Ghana, the Black Stars have already booked their ticket to the continental showpiece in Gabon, with a game to spare.

However, after the head coach Avram Grant had invited his 23-man squad for the final hurdle against Rwanda, the Sports Ministry has issued a counter statement, ordering the GFA to ensure only five foreign-based players are called into the team because the nation is facing financial challenges.

The GFA has persuaded the playing body of the Black Stars to buy their tickets for the assignment and Andre Ayew; the deputy skipper has also promised to cover the cost of tickets for his teammates who can't afford.

The Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association has therefore threatened that top officials of the Association are contemplating of taking a decision to let the nation withdraw from the Africa Cup of Nations.

'Since this minister came, I don't know if we are moving forward or backwards.'

'Some of our executives from the GFA went to meet the deputy sports minister and nothing like 'no money' to fly down players came up.

"As we speak now, we are thinking of abandoning the game completely," Sannie Darra told Happy FM.

The Black Stars will face Rwanda on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

