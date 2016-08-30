Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Albert Adomah: Ghanaian rejects Aston Villa move

Ghana winger Albert Adomah could yet remain a Middlesbrough player after the 28-year-old turned down a return to the Championship, according to HITC Sport.

Rumours of a long-term rift between player and management resurfaced after it emerged that Adomah had turned down an offer of a new contract from the unbeaten Premier League side, though he may now try and negotiate a better deal. Read more: Ghana winger undergoing Newcastle medical

These rumours gathered pace after an angry statement was allegedly made by Adomah's brother on social media, though the post in question has since been deleted.

Now, it appears that Adomah has decided he does not want to return to the second tier after turning down the advances of Aston Villa, who were keen to take him off Boro's hands.

Adomah almost left the club after handing in a transfer request at the beginning of last season, but appeared to make amends with manager Aitor Karanka. Read more: West Ham confirm deal for Ghana midfielder

He came off the bench to score in a home victory against Brentford, before making his way to Karanka's technical area to embrace his manager in a public display of reconciliation.

The former Bristol City, Barnet and Harrow Borough winger then went on to play a key role in Boro's promotion season.

He also delivered the cross from which Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo combined to give Middlesbrough the lead in the opening game of this season, against Stoke City, but was left out of the matchday squad for this weekend's goalless draw with West Brom.

A number of Premier League sides including Crystal Palace and Burnley are thought to be monitoring the situation and could bid in the coming days.

