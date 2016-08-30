Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 30 August 2016 14:25 CET

Black Stars to hold first training session ahead of Rwanda clash in Accra today

The Black Stars will begin their preparations for the game against Rwanda this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Fourteen players including third skipper Emmanuel Agyemang Badu have arrived in the country despite the scuffle between the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry regarding air tickets.

Avram Grant will lead the players out for today's training session but expects the rest of the squad to arrive later today.

South Africa based defender Edwin Gyimah is in town alongside Torino's box-to-box midfielder Afriyie Acquah who is expected to take part in this afternoon's training session.

Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori, AshGold's Kadiri Mohammed and Asante Kotoko's Dauda Mohammed are all expected in training this afternoon.

It's been a testing period for the players as a stand-off between the Ministry and Football Association moved to another level with the Minister refusing players air tickets to come home for the game against the Amauvibi of Rwanda.

Training will start at 4:00 pm today
By Rahman Osman 
Follow on twitter @imarahman osman

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

a dead goat fears no knife
By: Ghanaian Adage
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img