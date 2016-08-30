Asamoah Gyan's move to Reading collapses after failing medical

Asamoah Gyan will not be moving to Championship side Reading after failing a medical.

The Shanghai SIPG outcast failed a medical and would be fit to play in eight weeks time.

Gyan was seeking a loan move to the Madejski Stadium from the Chinese Super League side.

The 30-year-old arrive in the Southeast of England on Sunday brimming with confidence of signing for a club.

Gyan is one of the best paid players in the world on a £227,000 a week contract since moving to Shanghai SIPG in July 2015.

