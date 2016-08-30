Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 30 August 2016 14:25 CET

Asamoah Gyan's move to Reading collapses after failing medical

Asamoah Gyan will not be moving to Championship side Reading after failing a medical.

The Shanghai SIPG outcast failed a medical and would be fit to play in eight weeks time.

Gyan was seeking a loan move to the Madejski Stadium from the Chinese Super League side.

The 30-year-old arrive in the Southeast of England on Sunday brimming with confidence of signing for a club.

Gyan is one of the best paid players in the world on a £227,000 a week contract since moving to Shanghai SIPG in July 2015.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

The future holds nice stuffs for us. But if we carry pests of the past into it, the nice stuffs are going to be devoured. Keep the hurts of the past in the past; you've got sweet life ahead."
By: Israelmore Ayivor
