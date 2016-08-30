Ghana winger Albert Adomah turns down Aston Villa- report

Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah is reported to have turned down a move to Championship side Aston Villa.

Adomah was linked with a move away from The Riverside Stadium after rejecting the Premier League club's offer of a new three-year deal last week.

According to HITC Sports, the 28-year-old is happy with life in the North East and is ready to battle for an improved offer after deciding against making a move to Villa Park.

Adomah was excluded from the Boro which earned a 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday due to the contract dispute.

