Ghana League Cypher: Why Aduana Stars cannot catch title winning Wa All Stars

After the major prediction of Hearts and Kotoko falling out the Title Challenge last week ,the Ghana League Cypher panel continued in Prediction mode.

This time the GLC team established it will take a miracle from Aduana Stars to topple current leaders WA All Stars in the two horse race for this year's Ghana Premier League Gong.

You need to click the link to view all scenarios which will see either Aduana Stars or Wa All Stars emerge champions..The relegation battle was also under the microscope including a complete review of Matchday 27 fixtures and preview to Day 28.

Click Link below to watch this week's edition Ghana League Cypher hosted by Joy Sports George Addo Jnr!

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports