Ghana Premier League: New Edubiase United relegated to Division One League

New Edubiase United are relegation bound after the Disciplinary Committee declared them losers of their match day 25 victory against Techiman City for fielding an unqualified player.

New Edubiase defied all odds to edge Techiman City 1-2 on match day 25 at the Nana Ameyaw Park, Techiman.

However, the debutants have been awarded the three points involved, after the DC upheld their protest against the Edubiase lads for using an unqualified player.

New Edubiase United apart from forfeiting the three points gained against Techiman City have been deducted three additional points as the penalty for using an ineligible player.

The 2012 FA Cup Champions are now on 19 points and are 10 points away from the 15th placed team, which is Sekondi Hasaacas and with three matches (nine points at stake) to complete the season. They are condemned to relegation unless the Appeals Committee overturns the decision.

New Edubiase United made their league debut season in the 2009-10 league season and had since made a mark, but it is unfortunate that we have to say good bye to them.

