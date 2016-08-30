10 things you should know about incoming Reading FC striker Asamoah Gyan



English championship side Reading are set to announce the loan signing of Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan.

The Ghanaian plays as a striker for Shanghai SIPG of the Chinese Super League and captains his national team.

getreading takes a look at the player's history as preparation begins to bring Gyan to Royals on a one-year loan.

Who is he?

Gyan first began his career in 2003 with Ghanaian Premier League club Liberty Professionals. During his time there he scored a total of ten goals in sixteen matches.

He then spent three years in Italy, moving on to Serie A club Udinese who he netted for 11 times. During this period he spent two seasons on loan at Modena where he scored 15 goals in 53 league matches.

In 2008, Gyan joined Ligue 1 club Rennes, netting 14 times in 48 league matches during two seasons.

What about English football?

In 2010, Gyan moved to the Premier League and broke a club transfer record at Sunderland.

Staying with the club for two seasons, he netted on ten occasions in 34 Premier League matches.

What's he been doing since?

In 2011, Gyan joined Al Ain of the UAE Pro-League on loan and become the league's top-goalscorer.

In three seasons he has scored an incredible 92 times in 99 matches (44 goals in 40 matches during the 2013-14 season) and helped them retain the UAE Pro-League title.

What about international football?

Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer for Ghana, with 48 goals.

He has represented his home team in three World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014) and with four goals is the top African goalscorer in the history of the competition.

Gyan also represented Ghana at the 2004 Athens Olympics and in six Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

His team finished in third place in 2008 and as runner-up in both 2010 and 2015.

