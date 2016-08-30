Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 30 August 2016 09:55 CET

FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana's opponents Uganda to play Kenya in friendly today

Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying opponents Uganda will play Kenya today (Tuesday) to prepare for their must-win game against Comoros this weekend.

Cranes coach Micho Sredejovic will utilize the friendly against the Harambee Stars to assess the fitness levels.

He will also try out different tactical formations and also work on small but very important details like set pieces.

If Uganda beat Comoros, who are currently bottom of Group D with three points, the Cranes will earn 13 points —which will be the highest point tally of all teams looking at making Africa's top showpiece through the two tickets available for the second best finishers.

