MTN FA CUP: Trophy tour reaches Cape Coast

The MTN FA Cup trophy will arrive in Cape Coast on Tuesday for the final leg of its exciting tour.

Officials of the MTN FA Cup committee led by their chairman Kurt E.S Okraku will travel to the Central Regional capital on a canoe with the giant trophy to undertake several promotional activities ahead of Sunday's final.

This will be the final leg of the unprecedented tour which has taken the trophy to the home base of Sunday's finalist - Okwawu United and Bechem United.

Traditional/Opinion leaders and fans of both Okwawu and Bechem got a first glimpses of the giant trophy which will be up for grabs on Sunday ahead.

The joy and excitement generated by the trophy tour has further heightened expectation on what is to be yet another spectacle of a final since the rebirth of the FA Cup competition six years ago.

Aided by innovations, officials have managed to stimulate interest in the finals of this competition even without the involvement of the two most supported clubs in the country.

It is through this same innovation that saw organizers introduce the trophy tour in an overall strategy to galvanize support for the two finalist at a neutral venue in Cape Coast.

With the final also coinciding with the annual Oguaa Festival, this year's crowning promises to attract a sizeable chunk of the thousands of visitors expected to flood into the Central Region throughout the week.

The trophy after docking, will be taken through Elmina to the Omanhene's Palace before being received by the Central Regional Minister Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.

Officials, alongside the very conspicuous trophy will then join the procession to mark the commencement of the week-long Oguaa Festival.

A capacity crowd is expected at the newly built Cape Coast Stadium with a mass busing of supporters of both Okwawu and Bechem being yet another feature of this year's final.

Okwawu United made it to the finals of the FA Cup after beating Liberty Professionals in a pulsating penalty shootout in the semi finals with Bechem United doing same by ending the fairy-tale story of second tier club Wa Rockets.

