Sports News | 29 August 2016 23:36 CET

Christian Atsu joins Newcastle on loan

By MyJoyOnline

Newcastle have reportedly completed the signing winger Christian Atsu on loan from Chelsea with an option to make the move permanent.

The Black Stars winger has been deemed surplus to requirement at Stamford Bridge after failing to impress Anthony Conte

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez wants the former Porto winger to replace Andros Townsend who moved to Crystal Palace.

Atsu joined the Blues in a £3.5million switch from Porto in September 2013 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and has been loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga.

BREAKING: Newcastle have agreed a deal with Chelsea to take Christian Atsu on loan with option to buy next summer https://t.co/gT4XPP4pwp — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) August 29, 2016

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

