Sports News | 29 August 2016 23:36 CET

Sports Minister adamant there is no cash for Black Stars qualifier against Rwanda

By MyJoyOnline

Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye has backed government’s decision not to grant the Black Stars players tickets to fly for the 2017 Nations Cup qualifier against Rwanda.

The Stars are scheduled to play the Amavubi in Accra in a dead rubber this weekend but the major talking point has been the decision of the Ministry not to grant players tickets due to financial constraints.

“We think we need to cut cost. We have already qualified for the Nations Cup so the outcome of this game is not important. Why do we want to kill a fly with a sledge hammer?” Vanderpuye asked. “We don’t have the finances. When we were playing more important games we did not make this request. The situation now demands that this is the most prudent step to take.”

“If the players decide to be patriotic and decide to buy their own ticket and come and play, not ask for any winning bonus and go, I would be happy because this is what I have been saying all along; that they need to be patriotic.

“We don’t have a budget for this match. It is that simple. We have other more competing demands. The money is not mine, it belongs to the state.

Reports indicate the Minister had preferred local players to be called for this encounter.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

