Cricket | 29 August 2016 23:00 CET

Ghana U19 team to depart on Tuesday for Cricket World Cup qualifier

By GNA

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - Ghana U19 Cricket team is set to depart on Tuesday August 30 to South Africa for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup qualifier Africa division 2 scheduled for September 10.

The team, will leave the shores of Ghana nine days to the tourney to acclimatise with the weather and use the South African's facilities to intensify their training ahead of the qualifiers.

Ghana will battle Botswana on September 10, take on Sierra Leone the next day, play Zambia on September 12 before engaging Rwanda, Tanzania and Nigeria on September 14, 15, 17 respectively in a qualifier which sees one country picking a slot in that division.

The Operations Officer of the Ghana Cricket Association Mr. Henry Ackom told the GNA Sports, the team has been training for the past year and engaged four teams in a highly competitive friendly matches which saw the U 19 team winning all games.

With this, Mr. Ackom said he is optimistic Ghana will book a place at the expense of the six countries.

He said 'I don't see any country as a threat. I believe in the cricketers and they are poised to raise high the flag of Ghana''.

He added that, he will be devastated if the team fails to qualify despite the challenges they faced ahead of the event.

Ghana will be represented by 14 players and two officials. GNA





