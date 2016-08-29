Six amateur golfers turn professional

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, August 29, GNA - Six amateur golfers obtained their professional status after two days of intensive golf drills held at the Damang Golf Club in the Western Region.

Mr. Peter Amenyo of the Tema Country Golf Club, emerged winner in the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of Ghana Qualifying School (Q-School) with five others namely William Tawiah from Damang Golf Club, Emmanuel Ocansey from the Tema Country Golf.

The rest are Atiso Quarshie from the Tafo Golf Club in Koforidua, Richard Amponsah from Damang and Issah Adams from Obuasi Golf Club.

The second edition of the PGA Q-School drew participation from 19 golfers, who went through series of golfing drills, written test, skills and knowledge in the discipline where the six made the cut.

Speaking in an interview with the media, an excited Peter Amenyo said 'becoming a professional was a dream come true and I will do my best to better my game so that I can also compete for Ghana in international tournaments.'

He commended his colleagues for the challenge they gave him and urged those who could not qualify not to give up.

Ghana's topmost professional golfer, Emos Korblah admonished the newly turned professional golfers to be consistent in their game to reach the top.

The Director of Golf in Ghana, Mr. Steve Wilson admitted that the standard of play by the golfers were not up to expectations but said with determination, they could make it because they have the potential.

'To be a good golfer, one has to train eight hours daily for six days. The likes of world champions was not achieved in a day,' he said.

The PGA of Ghana President, Mr Bliss Ayivor told the golfers to take a cue from their senior golfers and learn from them to become great golfers in the future.

Ayivor emphasised that the PGA is a welfare body for the professional golfers therefore the newly turned inducted should take advantage of their new status to get busy with golf.

He also acknowledged the support given by their sponsors including captain of the Damang Golf Club, Mr. Pius Appiah Ayeh and other senior professionals from the PGA.

The Vice President of the Ghana Golf Association (GGA), Mr Lee Mensah called on the need for golfers to be disciplined and urged the PGA to put in measures to curb indiscipline.

This year's edition of the PGA of Ghana Q-School was sponsored by Gold Fields Ghana, AllTerrain Services (ATS) Ghana and ZAFCO International.

GNA