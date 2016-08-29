Pamela, Anderson win Global Enterprise Open Golf

Tema, Aug. 29, GNA - Ebo Anderson and Pamela Matondo qualified to represent Ghana for the Global Enterprise Connect (GEC) International Golf Championship scheduled for Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in December, this year.

Anderson scored 38 Stable-ford points to emerge champion in the Men's Division while Pamela bagged 33 points to win the Ladies category of the Ghana Division of the GEC Open Championship played at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday.

The competition dubbed 'Road to Dubai 2016' which attracted more than 100 golfers, saw Malebo Phage taking the second position with 37 points while Francis Akwasi Poku took the third position with 36 points.

Mona Myles-Lamptey came second in the Ladies segment with 32 points while Catherine Boateng placed third with 31 points.

The 'Longest Drive' award went to Mona Myles-Lamptey while 'The Closest to the Pin' prize was won by Yaw Tenkorang Yeboah.

Anderson also received a Gh È¼ 10,000.00 investment policy from Bond Savings and Loans Company Limited.

The one-day 18-Hole Stable-ford competition was co-sponsored by Bond Savings and Loans Company Limited, Raju Ghana Limited, Holiday Inn, Surfline Ghana Limited, Express Pay Ghana, Pisen Technologies Limited and Coca Cola Bottling Company.

Mr Mike Aggrey, President of Ghana Golf Association commended GEC for bringing the competition into the country and was hopeful that the winners would strive very hard to make Ghana proud by winning the ultimate.

Mr Ahn-Zim Wusa Manga, Marketing Officer of Bond Savings and Loans Company Limited said his company would continue to support the promotion and the development of the sport in the country to an international standards.

He expressed the hope that the company would continue to provide relationship-based financial services that focus on value-driven, innovative products and branding and exceptional co-ordination that delivers stability that lead to sustainable long-term stakeholder value.

