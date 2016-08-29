South Africans hail Andre Ayew over patriotic Black Stars air ticket gesture

Many South Africans have lauded the move by Ghana' s deputy captain Andre Ayew for paying for the tickets for some of the Black Stars players to honour the final AFCON group clash with Rwanda.

Head coach Avram Grant announced a 23-man squad for the final game of the group with the Amavubi which comes off five days from today.

The country's Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye in his attempt to force the technical handlers of the Black Stars to use locally-based players for the game since Ghana has already qualified says his outfit has no money to cater for the tickets of the foreign-based players.

But the West Ham United record signing paid for the rest of the players who could not foot the bill for their air tickets to join the team to prepare for the game.

And South Africans have hailed the 26-year old for his move.

After the news of Ayew's gesture was published on South African soccer web portal SoccerLaduma, below are some of the comments by readers.

fanist Aug 29, 2016 09:00 PM

That's what I call humanity UBUNTU,bless ur great grand children

Zly30 Aug 29, 2016 08:44 PM

I dnt hv words for this dude he is just phenomenal!

musah05 Aug 29, 2016 08:37 PM

talking about true love of the nation, big up bru

Stanza_waka_Mugwena Aug 29, 2016 08:34 PM

He's a wise man this one...God will continue to bless him bcos he gives

shadae Aug 29, 2016 08:19 PM

eh gud sportsmanship

MR E Aug 29, 2016 08:16 PM

U are a man ayew God bless u

Lesmat Aug 29, 2016 08:12 PM

Ya u really like ur nation mfana and if it was our south african based players, they wer gonna say its fine den they just relax n go after some chicks and thats a problem.

Faysal Aug 29, 2016 07:45 PM

Eto'o did now ayew weldone guys

Qhaf-Qhaf Aug 29, 2016 07:31 PM

This is a warning to our players who want to play for overseas clubs without thinking about the money they'll earn . This is an embarrassment when an African player based overseas can't afford flight fairs

Mpho Poster Aug 29, 2016 07:25 PM

For the love of the Country. Wow may God increase him more n more. Our Mzanzi players r only gud in fighting for bonuses

lebomahike Aug 29, 2016 07:17 PM

What's so wrong with Nigeria...

[email protected] Aug 29, 2016 07:00 PM

Wow Ayew what a patriotic decision boy God will bless him n his generation to come.

mabhotso Aug 29, 2016 06:52 PM

Ayew

washuwitty Aug 29, 2016 06:44 PM

Its a must pay,that's the minister must do,but its africa anyway.

Mahhumela Aug 29, 2016 06:39 PM

Ashamed my beloved Afrika

harry Malatjie Aug 29, 2016 06:31 PM

Mugabe want Olympian athletes to be arrested because they didn't win any medal and they wasted tax money.Ghana minister is right.

Mxoh-2008 Aug 29, 2016 06:27 PM

@Ngele2016 Mikel also helped out for Nigeria on their way to the Olympics

So-Mathabo-KBY Aug 29, 2016 06:26 PM

I'm sure da minister is friends with Bobsteak Motaung da way he's so adament in saving

Binda_Bucks1 Aug 29, 2016 06:25 PM

Hawu

Ngele2016 Aug 29, 2016 06:16 PM

Samuel etoo,adebayor George whea and today Dede ayew well done

duo Aug 29, 2016 06:13 PM

African countries still embarrassing us

Bhekisisa_KINGSISA_Sosibo Aug 29, 2016 06:12 PM

Great......

Tresure_NT Aug 29, 2016 06:11 PM

Avram Grant still coaching Ghana

Jovic Aug 29, 2016 06:08 PM

Big ups my boy

Myaka weliPhefeni Aug 29, 2016 06:05 PM

Is their jitie 2 pay 4 all players travel flyt money bt they fail bcz they didnt cn abt their national team and the guy who lyk his country cum up wth sumthing on his pocket,weldone Andrew Ayew u shw that u lyk ur country more than sum pple who s working 4 ur Government. Lets hope other players learn sumthing frm u and George Wear

[email protected] Aug 29, 2016 05:52 PM

You can never see this happen in SA our players are so stingy

kAids cHiVs Aug 29, 2016 05:52 PM

great from Dede

navegate Aug 29, 2016 05:49 PM

Poor minister...finish

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

