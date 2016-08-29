Kwadwo Asamoah: Black Stars midfielder thanks fans

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has thanked fans of the Bianconeris' for being behind him in thick and thin, after their victory over Lazio.

The 27-year-old has featured in the opening two games of Juventus in the Serie A. He seems to have recovered the form that made him command a regular place in the star-studded Juventus set-up.

Asamoah posted on his Instagram page: "Very difficult game against Lazio but always great to win. Great team spirit and thanks to the fans for the great support. Molto difficile partita contro la Lazio, ma sempre bello vincere. Grande spirito di squadra e grazie ai tifosi per il grande sostegno . # ForzaJuve # # âš½ï¸â¤ï¸âšªï¸âš«ï¸

The former Udinese player couldn't enjoy regular football due to recurring injuries for the past two seasons.

