Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 August 2016 21:55 CET

Newcastle United reach deal to sign Christian Atsu on loan

Championship side Newcastle have signed winger Christian Atsu on loan from Chelsea with an option to make the move permanent.

The Magpies want the Ghana international to replace Andros Townsend to Crystal Palace.

He becomes Rafa Benitez's 12 th  summer signing ahead of the closure transfer window.

Atsu joined the Blues in a £3.5million switch from Porto in September 2013 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and has been loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga since his arrival.

BREAKING: Newcastle have agreed a deal with Chelsea to take Christian Atsu on loan with option to buy next summer https://t.co/gT4XPP4pwp

— Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) August 29, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"outdo yesterday with your today's performance given the opportunity"
By: Akwaa-Gyenin Kwabena
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img