Newcastle United reach deal to sign Christian Atsu on loan

Championship side Newcastle have signed winger Christian Atsu on loan from Chelsea with an option to make the move permanent.

The Magpies want the Ghana international to replace Andros Townsend to Crystal Palace.

He becomes Rafa Benitez's 12 th summer signing ahead of the closure transfer window.

Atsu joined the Blues in a £3.5million switch from Porto in September 2013 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and has been loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga since his arrival.

