Ghana Premier League: Techiman City win protest against Edubiase to earn three points

The woes of the bottom club New Edubiase United has been deepened after the Disciplinary Committee upheld Techiman City's protest against them over the use of an ineligible player.

The New Edubiase based club defied all expectations to beat Techiman City 2-1 at the Nana Ameyaw Park on match day 25.

However, the Disciplinary Committee has upheld Techiman City's protest against the 2O12 FA Cup champions for using an unqualified player and have therefore gained all the three points involved in the game.

"That having been found to have forfeited the match, New Edubiase United FC shall be considered as having lost the match in accordance with Article 34(2) and accordingly, three (3) points and three (3) goals are hereby awarded in favour of Techiman City FC in accordance with Articles 34(2) and 34(10) of the General Regulations of the GFA.

"That in addition, being the defaulting Club, New Edubiase United FC is hereby fined Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢5,000.00) payable to the GFA, 50% of which shall be paid to Techiman City FC pursuant to Article 34(5)(a) of the General Regulations of the GFA which shall be paid to the GFA within fourteen (14) days upon receipt of this Ruling, failing which New Edubiase United FC shall automatically forfeit all subsequent matches after the said deadline by the Ghana Premier League Board or the GFA in accordance with Articles 39(8)(b), 39(8)(d) and 39(8)(f) of the First Amendment to the GFA General Regulations."

The Brong Ahafo outfit have therefore uplifted themselves from the drop zone after gaining the three points.

