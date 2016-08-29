Ross Country agree deal for Hearts midfielder Prince Buaben

Midfielder Prince Buaben has failed to agree personal terms with Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

According to Sky Sources, County have agreed a deal with Hearts for the services of the former Ghana international.

Buaben has made 60 league appearances for the Scottish Premiership side and has scored six goals from a central midfield position.

He spent four seasons at Dundee United before moving south of the border to Watford in the Championship, where he stayed until October 2013.

